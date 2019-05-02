



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania saw more tornadoes in April 2019 than any other April in the state’s history.

The National Weather Service tells Penn Live that 14 tornadoes touched down in April, and most of them were in a 24-hour-period.

Our state usually averages just two tornadoes in the month of April.

Penn Live has a map showing where all the tornadoes touched down, but here’s a list of where the 14 touched down in April.

April 14-15, 2019:

EF-0 tornado from Scranton to Dunmore, Lackawanna County, 3.23-mile path

EF-0 tornado near Dempseytown in Venango County, 1.3-mile path

EF-0 tornado in Oil City, Venango County, 1-mile path

EF-0 tornado near Springboro, Crawford County, 0.33-mile path

EF-1 tornado around Dushore, Sullivan County, 10-mile path

EF-1 tornado in Harford Township, Susquehanna County, 2.35-mile path

EF-1 tornado near Buffalo Valley, Union County, 1.75-mile path

EF-2 tornado near Starbrick, Warren County, 16-mile path

EF-2 tornado near Benton, Columbia County, 2.5-mile path

April 19, 2019:

EF-1 tornado in Knobsville, Fulton County, 1.5-mile path

EF-1 tornado in Richvale, Huntingdon County, 5-mile path

EF-1 in Kraus, Juniata County, 1-mile path

EF-2 in Lewistown, Mifflin County, 4.5-mile path

EF-2 tornado around St. Thomas, Franklin County, 3.5-mile path

According to the National Weather Service, the two brief tornadoes that hit Venango County tore through the Dempseytown area and the Shreve Road area.

NWS storm survey confirms two brief tornadoes in Venango County on Sunday, April 14th. For more details, see: https://t.co/B1rtXd0Kfw pic.twitter.com/vp2ccttbmc — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 16, 2019

The one that touched down in Dempseytown, along Bowman and Baker Roads, is being labeled as an EF0 tornado. Witnesses reported seeing a funnel cloud.

They say a “brief, weak tornado” also touched down along Pioneer and Shreve Roads. Some branches and trees were snapped as a result.

NWS said the tornado that touched down in Warren County caused significant damage.

A lumber company was damaged and a boat was lifted off the ground.

Two twisters struck in central Pennsylvania. One damaged a church and destroyed a barn in East Buffalo Township, Union County. Another did significant damage to nine trailers near Benton in Columbia County.