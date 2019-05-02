ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating an alleged child luring attempt in Westmoreland County.
According to the Tribune Review, the alleged incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at Woodmont Avenue and Rankin Street in Arnold.
Investigators say the suspect was reportedly beeping his car horn outside of the 12-year-old victim’s home, then went up to her door and knocked.
When the girl asked through the door what he wanted, the Trib reports that he allegedly told her, “Your father told me to come pick you up after school, and you’re to come with me.”
The girl ran out of her house through a backdoor and went to a neighbor’s house.
Police say they received reports around the same time of a man fitting the suspect’s description who was driving around 3rd Street wearing a cowboy hat, the Trib reports.
The suspect is described as an older man with a white beard, driving around in a tan-colored vehicle with rust.
The nearby New Kensington-Arnold School District was alerting parents about the incident, and police are increasing patrols.