



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen to whip up some treats perfect for your Cinco de Mayo celebration!

Avocado Toast

Ingredients:

Rustic Bread – 4 1/2 inch slices

¼ C. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbs. Butter

½ C. Guacamole

4 ea. Eggs – cooked over easy

½ C. Pico de Gallo

½ C. Sliced radish

1 ea. Sliced avocado

1 Tbs. Cilantro

1 Tbs. Cotija Cheese

Directions:

1) Slice bread thickly.

2) Drizzle each side with olive oil.

3) Grill on both sides.

4) Meanwhile, place butter in a nonstick pan.

5) Cook 2 eggs to over easy. Season with salt and pepper.

6) Spread guacamole across the grilled bread.

7) Top with eggs.

8) Add Pico de Gallo and radish slices.

9) Top with sliced avocado.

10) Sprinkle with cilantro and cotija cheese.

Steak and Jalapeno Quesadilla

Ingredients:

1 # Flank steak

1 Tbs. Dijon mustard

1 Tbs. Salt

2 Tbsp. Olive oil

½ ea. Stick of butter

1 C. Medium sliced raw onion

1-4 ea. Jalapenos, sliced into rings

1 Tbs. Mexican oregano, dried

2 tsp. Cumin, ground

2 tsp. Salt

8 ea. Eggs

More butter

4 ea. 10” flour tortillas

1 C. Shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese

Salt and pepper

Guacamole

Sour Cream

Directions:

1) Prepare Guacamole. Reserve.

2) Place steak in a bowl. Add mustard, olive oil, and salt. Allow to marinate.

3) Heat cast iron skillet over high heat. Sear steak until crusty on the outside and a gentle medium in the center, about 140°. Set aside and allow to rest. Return skillet to heat.

4) While steak is cooking, melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onions, peppers, oregano, cumin, and salt. Cook with stirring until onions soften but do not become soggy.

5) Heat comal (flat cast iron skillet).

6) Slice beef across the grain.

7) In skillet, add a generous knob of butter. Crack 2 eggs into the pan. If you desire, poke the yolks so that they cook solid.

8) While eggs are cooking. Place a tortilla on the comal. Sprinkle with cheese. Allow to melt.

9) Place onion and pepper mixture across half the tortilla. Add some beef. Add two eggs.

10) Fold and remove from the griddle. Cut into thirds and serve with guacamole and sour cream.

Guacamole

Ingredients:

3 ea. Avocados

Juice of 2-3 limes

1 ea. Large clove garlic grated on a microplane grater

¼ C. Chopped Cilantro

1-2 ea. Diced ripe tomatoes

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

1) Peel, seed, and dice avocados

2) Add everything else. Adjust seasonings.