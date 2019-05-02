Filed Under:Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Latrobe, Latrobe News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The coroner was called to the scene of a motorcycle accident in Latrobe on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Depot Street and South Alexandria Street.

A motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in the accident.

Latrobe Police say the area will be closed to all traffic for an extended period of time and drivers should avoid the area.

Further details on the accident have not been released, but police ask anyone who witnessed the accident to call (724) 537-5526 or 911.

Comments
  1. Aiden James Glick says:
    May 2, 2019 at 4:21 PM

    i saw the lady on the road and im not enjoying that memory sorry for whomevers loss

