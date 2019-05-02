



NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — Norwin High School has amended their commencement ceremony dress code to allow girls to wear pants under their graduation gowns.

According to 18-year-old Hannah Kozak, a letter from the district went out to parents in April telling them girls could not wear pants to commencement, and if they did, they would receive their diploma the following week.

The dress code went on to say if a female student wants to wear pants to commencement, they must seek permission from a principal or school administrator.

In April, Kozak spoke at a school board meeting to voice her concerns about the policy.

“Just disappointment, maybe a little bit of disgust. The fact that, you know, in modern times, women have been wearing pants as formal wear for nearly a century, and I don’t think that limitation should be put onto young girls. I think it sends the wrong message,” she told KDKA News on Wednesday.

Kozak met with the high school principal about the matter, and school officials said it would be acceptable for Kozak to wear “professional attire, including pants.”

The decision, however, only applied to Kozak, who wasn’t happy with that outcome and wanted the dress code to be changed so all girls would be allowed to wear pants.

The Norwin School District said Thursday that there have been several meetings and discussions on the topic, and as a result, the dress code has been changed.

Female students’ expected attire options for vespers and commencement is now “white or light-colored dress clothing and white or light-colored shoes.”