PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike commission announced that the turnpike going both eastbound and westbound between Gateway (Exit #2) and Cranberry (Exit #28) will be reduced to single-lane traffic beginning May 6 and continuing through November for resurfacing.

The work will take place Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., weather permitting. If a make-up day is necessary due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work will take place Saturday nights.

Motorists in the area should be prepared for slowing moving traffic and possible delays.

