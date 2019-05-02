



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe storm chances are getting rolled back.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the trend is pushing the stronger storms to Friday and keeping the overall pattern today similar to what we’ve seen Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, the weekend forecast is coming into better view with rain chances for Sunday morning. It’s likely going to be a wet one runners!

Today’s best chance for rain will be during the morning hours before 10 a.m. After that, a spotty weak storm or two racing across our forecast area from the west to the east cannot be ruled out.

The SPC has taken our area out of marginal risk for the day. But we have been added to the marginal risk category for Friday, at least parts of area have been.

We are now expecting a cold front to sweep through on Friday. Peak storm chance for Friday for Pittsburgh will be around 5 p.m. Strong wind will be the main threat as a line of storms attempts to form and sweep through.

Saturday will start off dry with rain chances arriving around noon. Smiley cannot guarantee the morning will be completely dry, but it looks that way at this time. Heaviest rain is expected to arrive after 6 p.m. and will last through around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The Pittsburgh Marathon begins at 7 a.m., and there will be rain falling as the race begins. The SPC has taken even a chance for storms out for Sunday.

Smiley says he could see a rumble here or there of thunder, but that would be more likely in eastern parts of Westmoreland County through Fayette County. At this point, it looks like runners should expect an overcast day with some fog and fairly light but consistent rain showers. Maybe the rain breaks by noon, but at this point Smiley expects light rain through at least 1 p.m.

