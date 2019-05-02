PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police and Public Safety along with partnering law enforcement agencies are holding a press conference at 12:00 p.m. Thursday at Police Headquarters on the North Side.
The availability will be investigators discussing an investigation that has been spanned several years and looked into the activity of violent groups that waged a deadly street war in October 2014.
This has led to multiple grand jury indictments and nine arrests, including four people who have been charged in the 2014 of Omar Hodges, a city refuse worker.
Representatives from the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office will also be present to discuss these cases.
