Filed Under:Convict Escapes, Renewal Community Corrections Center, State Police, West Mifflin


ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — State Police are currently searching for Brandon Michael Stoken, 33, of West Mifflin.

Stoken left the Renewal Community Corrections Center without prior authorization.

He is currently serving a sentence for access to device used to obtain or attempt to obtain property/service.

Stoken is 5’8″, 200lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a 2″ scar on his chin. He has multiple tattoos, including “Lianna 11-5-95” on his left arm. Both of his ears are pierced.

State Police have a warrant for escape for Stoken.

Anyone with information on his location should contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 412-299-1607.

