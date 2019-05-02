



BRADDOCK (KDKA) — U.S. Steel says it plans to invest more than $1 billion for state-of-the-art technology at its Mon Valley Works.

According to U.S. Steel, the technology includes a new sustainable endless casting and rolling facility at the Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock and a cogeneration facility at its plant in Clairton.

The corporation held a news conference Thursday to make the announcement.

In a press release President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel David Burritt said:

“This is a truly transformational investment for U. S. Steel. We are combining our integrated steelmaking process with industry-leading endless casting and rolling to reinvest in steelmaking and secure the future for a new generation of steelworkers in Western Pennsylvania and the Mon Valley. U. S. Steel’s investment in leading technology and advanced manufacturing aligns with our vision to be the industry leader in delivering high-quality, value-added products and innovative solutions that address our customers’ most challenging steel needs for the future. We believe that adding sustainable steel technology to our footprint will create long-term value for our employees, our region, our customers and our investors.”

U.S. Steel says the technology going in at the Edgar Thomson Works will be the first facility of its types in the United States and one of just a handful in the world.

