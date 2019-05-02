



WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police have made an arrest in connection with an altercation and shooting at a theater in Washington County in March.

The incident started as an argument that turned violent between a group of teenagers and an adult who were at a screening of the movie “Us” at the Regal Cinemas in North Franklin Township, outside Washington, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say they have now arrested 53-year-old Chris Williams and charged him with aggravated assault in the case.

According to investigators, the call claimed a group of African-American juveniles were harassing a patron who said they were making too much noise.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said that was not true.

“The teenagers, they were just laughing at the funny parts of the movie. They were making comments, but it wasn’t loud enough to be disruptive,” the witness said.

She says the man got out of his seat and confronted the teens. She recorded sound of the man cursing on her cell phone.

The teenagers and other patrons left the theater, but the fight continued in the lobby. That’s when officials say a shot was fired.

“The adult male then pulled out a firearm and a struggle began, at one point the firearm discharged and struck one of the juveniles in the leg,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Forrest Allison said.

The adult male and a teenager were treated at a hospital.

