



MORGANTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A West Virginia University student has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly threatening to carry out a “shooting spree.”

University Police say they arrested 21-year-old Cheickna Kagnassy, a freshman pre-business major, from Maryland, at his dorm on Wednesday.

According to campus police, a concerned citizen contacted them about Kagnassy.

They told investigators about hearing Kagnassy speaking of “carrying out a shooting spree, and committing suicide.”

Police said no weapons were found in his apartment.

Campus police are praising the person who came forward.

In a press release, University Police Chief W.P. Chedester said:

“Our number one concern is always the safety of the University community and this provides an example of the system working exactly the way it should. Someone saw something and said something. We investigated and found sufficient reason to take action, all within less than 24 hours.”

Kagnassy was taken to North Central Regional Jail. He was arraigned on charges of terroristic threats and his bond was set at $75,000.

Police say if he is released, he is not to enter onto any WVU property.