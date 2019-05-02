  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cheickna Kagnassy, Local TV, Shooting Spree, Terroristic Threats, West Virginia, West Virginia News, West Virginia University


MORGANTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A West Virginia University student has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly threatening to carry out a “shooting spree.”

University Police say they arrested 21-year-old Cheickna Kagnassy, a freshman pre-business major, from Maryland, at his dorm on Wednesday.

(Source: West Virginia North Central Regional Jail)

According to campus police, a concerned citizen contacted them about Kagnassy.

They told investigators about hearing Kagnassy speaking of “carrying out a shooting spree, and committing suicide.”

Police said no weapons were found in his apartment.

Campus police are praising the person who came forward.

In a press release, University Police Chief W.P. Chedester said:

“Our number one concern is always the safety of the University community and this provides an example of the system working exactly the way it should. Someone saw something and said something. We investigated and found sufficient reason to take action, all within less than 24 hours.”

Kagnassy was taken to North Central Regional Jail. He was arraigned on charges of terroristic threats and his bond was set at $75,000.

Police say if he is released, he is not to enter onto any WVU property.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s