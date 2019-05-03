Filed Under:Child Pornography, Georgia Bureau Of Investigation, Operation Southern Impact III

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say a roundup operation targeting child pornography suspects resulted in 82 arrests across eight Southeastern states.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday that 31 of the arrests occurred in Georgia. Most of them involved charges of possessing or distributing child pornography. The GBI said some were charged after making plans to have sex with people the suspects met online and believed were minors, but were actually law enforcement officers.

About 170 agencies also took part in the crackdown that also included in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The GBI said Operation Southern Impact III was planned for four months and the arrests came after three days of undercover operations, executing search warrants and other actions.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

