



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Christine Stack, a life coach from Edgewood, is the perfect person to help us test The Negg.

“I make potato salad, and I make deviled eggs,” said Christine. “And I peel maybe 10 or 12 at a time, so it would be so helpful to have a device to help with that.”

Enter The Negg, which claims to help with exactly that.

The device is really pretty simple. You take the cap off, put some water in, put a hard-boiled egg in, put the cap back on, and shake.

Presto! The shell practically falls off. But does it really do that?

Christine and I get some water boiling and follow the instructions.

Because we’re using large eggs, the instructions tell us to hard boil them for 11 minutes and then put them in an ice bath.

The Negg is made of dishwasher-safe, clear plastic. The lid comes off, and the device has bumps around the middle that the egg hits against when you shake it.

We put a quarter cup of water in The Negg, as well as a hard-boiled egg, and Christine gets to shaking. It says to shake four to 12 times approximately, until you begin to feel the shell soften.

When Christine removes the egg, it takes a little bit to get the shell going, but once she does, the result is an egg that’s clear of any shell pieces.

Still, Christine thinks it should work better: “I think maybe the shaking technique was not what it should be.”

We watch an instructional video on The Negg to examine the shaking style. And then we try it again. The result is better.

“Great and clean!” said Christine.

But we keep trying and learn that mastering The Negg is really about mastering shaking part.

It says to shake until there’s difference in the sound the egg makes. I shake it until the egg shell sounds like it’s sloshing around inside.

And when I take the egg out, the shell came off with very little effort.

Same is true for Christine. She tries it again, with even better results.

KDKA’s David Highfield: “So what do you think? Does it really do that?”

Christine: “I think it does really do that! I think it’s matter of getting used to the shaking technique, but this is nice clean egg. And I could use this in potato salad!”

“The Negg” was created by a home cook in Connecticut with too many deviled eggs to prepare. She did research at the library and came up with it.

It sells for $18; although, we found it a couple places online for cheaper than that.