ROME TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing man in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Frank McGarvie, 79, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Wright Road in Rome Township, Crawford County.
He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair.
CRAWFORD COUNTY: Missing/Endangered. PSP Corry is searching for Frank McGarvie, 79; 5’8″, 150 lbs, with gray hair; operating red 2008 Ford F150 PA reg ZHC0984; wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans, and tan slippers. Last seen on Wright Rd., Rome Twp., May 2 5:30 p.m. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/PcrBVVCL22
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 3, 2019
McGarvie was last seen wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans and tan slippers.
Police say he may be driving a red 2008 Ford F150 with a Pennsylvania license plate reading ZHC-0984.
McGarvie is considered endangered.
Anyone who sees McGarvie or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.