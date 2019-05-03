Filed Under:Crawford County, Local TV, Missing Man, Pennsylvania State Police, Rome Township


ROME TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing man in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Frank McGarvie, 79, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Wright Road in Rome Township, Crawford County.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair.

McGarvie was last seen wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans and tan slippers.

Police say he may be driving a red 2008 Ford F150 with a Pennsylvania license plate reading ZHC-0984.

McGarvie is considered endangered.

Anyone who sees McGarvie or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

