



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He doesn’t have much time left, and that is why an animal shelter in Erie is desperately trying to find him a forever home.

The Erie Humane Society says Doc was recently surrendered to them because his family could no longer care for him.

Just the day before, Doc had surgery to remove a mass that had broken up. But when the results came in, it wasn’t good news.

The mass was found to be cancerous, and the 7-year-old Golden Retriever just doesn’t have much time left.

So, the Erie Humane Society has put out a plea on Facebook, asking for someone to provide sweet Doc with a loving hospice home for his remaining days.

Despite his devastating diagnosis, the shelter say Doc is acting like a puppy. They say he is “bubbly, affectionate and has a love of life!”

They are hoping to find Doc just the right family that can give him the best in life.

On Facebook, they say: “He is in no way going to be a low maintenance dog. We understand that this will be a huge project for a family to take on, but we love Doc and hope that he will get to live out his days in a loving home!”

For more information, go to the Erie Humane Society’s website here.

