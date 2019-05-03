



Juda

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Juda is a lovely pooch who had a rough start to life, but is ready for his second chance at finding a loving home. He is a friendly, 2-year-old Pit Bull mix who is very energetic and bouncy. He is searching for a family with children who are 15 years or older and would prefer to be the only dog in your home. Juda’s ideal family is one who will continue to help him work on his canine manners. He loves receiving attention from his human friends and is never happier than when he is spending time with people. He also loves exercise and solving puzzles that allow him to use his brain. Does Juda sound like the perfect dog for your family? Come meet him at Animal Friends today!

To find out more about how to adopt Juda, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Tess & Ginny

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Tess was abandoned at the shelter — crammed in a tote with many other cats. She is in a foster home and her foster mom says, “Tess is the sweetest cat I have ever had. She likes her busy balls and is very playful.”

If you would like an SUPER SWEET kitty, please call the shelter today to set up a time to meet Tess!

To find out more about how to adopt Tess, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, my name is Ginny. I raised my pups in a foster home and they have all been adopted. I am super sweet and rarely bark. I sleep well at night in my kennel. Best of all, I am house trained. I am a quite shy until you get to know me. Contact the shelter if you would like to meet me as I am currently in a loving foster home.

To find out more about how to adopt Ginny, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

