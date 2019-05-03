PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Monday, the National Environmental Law Center on behalf of its clients, the Clean Air Council and PennEnvironment, filed a lawsuit against US Steel seeking remedies for the air quality violations related to the December 2018 fire at the Clairton Coke Works.
This morning, the Allegheny Health Department filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit.
“Joining this action will ensure the strongest case possible is brought against US Steel,” the county said in a statement. “After reviewing the initial filing, our legal counsel determined that collaborating with the citizens’ groups would increase the resources available to the department and allow for the best possible outcome of our enforcement action for public health and impacted residents.”
If the motion to intervene is granted, the Health Department will be pursuing remedies and civil penalties through the federal judicial system rather than issuing those unilaterally through an administrative order.
The Motion To Intervene can be found here.