PENN HILLS (KDKA) — On Sunday April 28 on Universal Road in Penn Hills, 51-year-old Joseph Morris was found dead after being struck and killed by a car.
Now county police are asking that auto repair facilities and body shops that may have contact with the vehicle to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline with information.
The vehicle is likely to have damage to the hood and front driver side.
The reward for the information leading to the arrest is now up to $13,000.
Anyone with information concerning the incident, who the driver may be, or who may have been in the area around the time of incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).