  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:JuJu Smith-Schuster, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, The JuJu Foundation


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2018 MVP JuJu Smith-Schuster hosted the JuJu Foundation’s Senior Day Of Caring 2019 at Forward Shady Senior Care.

Smith-Schuster said he “realizes that the elderly community is often overlooked and forgotten.”

The day consisted of Smith-Schuster partnering with the 8th grade promotion class of Sunnyside Academy to give the seniors activity and exercise room a fresh coat of paint and participate in a line dancing activity.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photographer Timothy Lawson

The JuJu Foundation also hosted a UPMC Mobile Screening on-site for all seniors as well as the Smith-Schuster and the students serving lunch for the seniors.

The JuJu Foundation was founded in 2019 by the Steelers wide receiver with the goal of supporting youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s