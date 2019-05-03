PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2018 MVP JuJu Smith-Schuster hosted the JuJu Foundation’s Senior Day Of Caring 2019 at Forward Shady Senior Care.
Smith-Schuster said he “realizes that the elderly community is often overlooked and forgotten.”
The day consisted of Smith-Schuster partnering with the 8th grade promotion class of Sunnyside Academy to give the seniors activity and exercise room a fresh coat of paint and participate in a line dancing activity.
The JuJu Foundation also hosted a UPMC Mobile Screening on-site for all seniors as well as the Smith-Schuster and the students serving lunch for the seniors.
The JuJu Foundation was founded in 2019 by the Steelers wide receiver with the goal of supporting youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need.