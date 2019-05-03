



PULASKI, Pa. (KDKA) — More than 50 dogs, some dead, were found in a Mercer County home Friday.

Humane police officer Courtney Ivan says they were called to do a welfare check Thursday at a home on Grange Road in Pulaski.

Officers tried to get into the home Thursday then returned Friday with a search warrant.

When they got into the house, they found a total of 57 dogs. Ten of those 57 dogs were dead.

Ivan says none of the living dogs were emaciated and several of them were pregnant.

About 14 dogs were in crates. The rest were running free throughout the house.

Humane officers did have to use hazmat suits inside the home due to the large amount of feces.

“In 15 years of EMS — I’m a paramedic during the day — and five years of the Humane Society, it’s absolutely the worst residence that I’ve ever been in,” Ivan said.

The 47 living dogs were taken to a holding area for the humane society. They will be checked out by a veterinarian Saturday.

Anyone who is interested in the dogs can contact the Humane Society through their Facebook page here: facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofMercerCounty

One person, who has not been identified, is facing multiple felony charges.