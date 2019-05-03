  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Jon Delano
By Jon Delano


BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Cong. Mike Kelly, a Butler Republican, interrupted a special election state House debate Thursday night at the Butler County Community College, KDKA political editor Jon Delano has learned.

Kelly objected to remarks made by the Democratic candidate Sam Doctor who is running against Republican Marci Mustello, who is on leave of absence as a staff assistant to the Butler congressman.

The debate was sponsored by the Butler Eagle, which also confirmed the interruption that was recorded by Armstrong Cable in which Kelly is heard interrupting the debate.

Kelly took issue with Doctor’s comments that members of his union were not treated well during a visit with the congressman at his office.

The moderator was Butler Eagle publisher Rod Vodenichar, who told Kelly, “This is my show.”

Doctor and Mustello are facing off in a special election to replace former Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Ellis who resigned following accusations of sexual assault.

