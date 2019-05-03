Comments
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A vehicle crashed into a pole and knocked out power in Monroeville late Thursday night.
It happened just before midnight on Mosside Boulevard.
Mosside Boulevard is closed between MacBeth Drive and Forbes Hospital. Drivers can still access Forbes.
According to Duquesne Light, almost 300 customers in the area were without power as of 12:25 a.m. Friday.
Traffic lights, however, were still working.
The pole and wires will need to be replaced.
