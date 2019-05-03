  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Downed Pole, Local TV, Monroeville, Monroeville News, Pittsburgh News, power outage


MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A vehicle crashed into a pole and knocked out power in Monroeville late Thursday night.

It happened just before midnight on Mosside Boulevard.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Mosside Boulevard is closed between MacBeth Drive and Forbes Hospital. Drivers can still access Forbes.

According to Duquesne Light, almost 300 customers in the area were without power as of 12:25 a.m. Friday.

Traffic lights, however, were still working.

The pole and wires will need to be replaced.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s