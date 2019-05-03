PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Western Pennsylvania are under a marginal risk of severe weather.
But KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says it’s a long shot we see any at this point. We do expect a cold front to sweep through after 4 p.m. tonight and this will give us our best chance for storms today with the threat lasting through 8 p.m. tonight.
The forecast for the weekend has steadily been improving over the past 24 hours.
Most of Saturday is now looking dry with rain showers arriving after 5 p.m.
Morning activities with the marathon should be comfortable. Saturday’s high temperature will be near 70 degrees with winds coming in our of the northwest at around 5-10 mph. It will be overcast throughout the day and the cloud cover may make temperatures fail to reach 70 degrees.
Rain arriving on Saturday afternoon will stick around through the evening, and overnight through Sunday morning.
At this point, the heaviest rain should be wrapping up about the time the Pittsburgh Marathon is about to start. Smiley says a steady rain chance could continue through at least 10 a.m., and a rumble or two cannot be ruled out as the system lifts to the north out of West Virginia.
