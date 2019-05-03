CENTRAL CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are searching for 34-year-old Justin Wade Hartman. Hartman is wanted for aggravated assault and other charges related to his alleged involvement in a domestic dispute that occurred on May 2 at a resident on #1 Road in Shade Township.
Wanted- Justin Wade Hartman 5’7″ 145lbs 34yoa. Justin fled 1049 #1 Rd, Shade Twp, Somerset Co 05/02/19 @ 0125 hours w/ .22 after a dom dispute. After troops arrived Hartman fired shots from the woods at the home. Hartman has a warrant for his arrest. Call 911 if you have info. pic.twitter.com/0252ZXbLj8
— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) May 2, 2019
State police say he was last reported to be a residence along State Route 30 in Shade Township in Somerset County. He is 5’7″, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police believe he is in possession to a .22 caliber rifle and does not have access to a vehicle.
Anyone that sees Hartman is asked to immediately call 911.
