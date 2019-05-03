Filed Under:Domestic Dispute, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Somerset County, State Police


CENTRAL CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are searching for 34-year-old Justin Wade Hartman. Hartman is wanted for aggravated assault and other charges related to his alleged involvement in a domestic dispute that occurred on May 2 at a resident on #1 Road in Shade Township.

State police say he was last reported to be a residence along State Route 30 in Shade Township in Somerset County. He is 5’7″, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe he is in possession to a .22 caliber rifle and does not have access to a vehicle.

Anyone that sees Hartman is asked to immediately call 911.

