REDBANK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two teenagers were injured in an off-road vehicle accident.
State police in Armstrong County say a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were injured early Sunday morning.
The accident took place at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning occurred on Oak Ridge Road in Redbank Township.
Both of the teenagers were transported to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
State police continue to investigate the accident.
