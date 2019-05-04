



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon hosts its Family Day the Saturday before the big race.

A record 16,000 participants including runners and pets of all ages participated across four races: The UPMC Health Plan/UPMC Sports Medicine 5K Run, Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh Kids Marathon, Sheetz Pittsburgh Toddler Trot and Blue Buffalo Pittsburgh Pet Walk.

“Saturday of race weekend is designed for every runner, with an event for everyone in the family, even pets,” said Patrice Matamoros, P3R CEO and race director. “It brings me so much joy to see so many families moving together. Today was truly a celebration of health and wellness for runners of all ages and abilities in the City of Pittsburgh.”

An event record of 4,500, including 700 kids, registered for the 5K run. Pittsburgh native Sean Battis, 37, was the men’s champion for the second consecutive year, finishing in 16 minutes and 55 seconds.

“I was feeling good after achieving a new personal best at the Zurich Marathon last weekend,” Battis said. “I now live in Switzerland, so it was awesome to come home to Pittsburgh and win the race for the second year in a row. I was hoping to repeat.”

In the 3.1 mile women’s race, Laura Harnish, 32, of Pittsburgh, finished in 18 minutes and 12 seconds, winning for the second time since 2016.

“I participate in Pittsburgh Marathon weekend in some way every year, and I was excited to race ― and hopefully place ― in the 5K once again,” Harnish said. “Today was a great warm up before tomorrow’s big race, and I’m looking forward to running the FedEx Ground Pittsburgh Marathon Relay dressed as a hot dog as part of the Franktuary relay team.”

The full 5K results can be found on the Pittsburgh Marathon’s website.

The one-mile Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh Kids Marathon drew over 6,700 kids from 145 local schools and organizations. Steelers players T.J. Watt and Mason Rudolph along with the Pirate Parrot, Iceburgh and the Pirates’ Pierogies were at the starting line to motivate the kids.

Many kids used this event as their “last mile” of the Kids of Steel program which challenges kids to complete the equivalent of 26.2 miles, the distance of a full marathon, of physical activity. Participants this year logged more than 200,000 miles of running in their training, enough to circle the Earth seven times.

The Sheetz Pittsburgh Toddler Trot saw more than 600 toddlers ages nine months to four-years-old participate alongside their parents.

Finally, the festival concluded with the Blue Buffalo Pittsburgh Pet Walk with 186 humans and their pets covered a one-mile course in Point State Park. The walk benefited the Humane Animal Rescue and since 2013, it has contributed more than $25,000.