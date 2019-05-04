



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A week after 38-year-old Steven O’Brien was found dead near railroad tracks off of East Carson Street, his family is searching for answers.

O’Brien’s body was spotted near a fence around 8 a.m. on April 26. Police say the death, however, wasn’t recent.

O’Brien’s family, who lives in Boston, wants answers about his death.

“The last person that spoke to him was his wife, and we’re trying to wrap our heads around why she didn’t report him missing, you know, because we’ve been looking for him for two months,” said Danielle Borgosano, O’Brien’s niece.

Borgosano says the family had been calling area jails and police departments looking for their loved one, but nothing led to him. She says he was living in tent city and was on the path to starting a new life.

“It’s really hard that we lost a loved one, someone that we care about. He’s all the way in another state and, like, nobody knows him so, we know that nobody in Pittsburgh is going to call the police or the news and say, ‘hey I know this man, I know what happened to him,'” she said.

Detectives believe O’Brien may have been dead since January. Autopsy results will take between 12 to 20 weeks to come back.

As the family tries to piece together what happened from 600 miles away, they’re hoping for some type of closure.

“We want everybody to know that he had a family, he was a husband, he has two kids, and he comes from a really big family and had a lot of friends,” Borgosano said.

The family created a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Police Department.