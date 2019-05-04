Comments
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police say a man stole hundreds of dollars of fishing gear from a local Walmart.
The theft that took place on April 24 resulted in the loss of $300 of fishing gear for the Latrobe Walmart, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg.
Investigators say an unidentified male entered the store, gathered the fishing equipment and then left the store without paying.
The man fled the scene on foot, walking towards Route 30.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-832-3288.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details