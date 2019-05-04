Comments
LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — A local boy with disabilities who has been ridiculed and bullied by other kids, took on an important role in Lower Burrell today.
9-year-old Nico Pampena served as mayor today.
After several children made fun of his disabilities, he tried to take his own life according to his mother.
The mayor of Lower Burrell wants Nico to know the community will always support him.
“It was nice to see everybody come together, officials, state officials and county officials to recognize this is a problem we have in our communities and that we can address it,” said Mayor Rich Callender.
Mayor Nico checked out the Mayor’s Office, police station and fire equipment during his day-long term as mayor of Lower Burrell.