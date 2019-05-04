



COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University will set a record with the largest graduating class in their history, with more than 12,000 students receiving degrees and certificates.

According to the university, 12,213 students will be honored at the ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

The record-breaking class size is part of a five-year trend that has consistently broken records. In 2018 the school awarded degrees to 11,907 students and in 2017 11,734 students were awarded degrees.

Fareed Zakaria, host of Fareed Zakaria GPS (Global Public Square) for CNN Worldwide and columnist for The Washington Post will address students at the graduation ceremony.

This year students will be receiving their degrees while keeping the environment in mind. The school partnered with Barnes & Noble to purchase sustainable caps and gowns.

Made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, the graduation attire is a way for The Ohio State University Bookstore to help save the planet.

“When our trusted gown vendor presented this awesome product we wanted to bring it to our campus,” said the bookstore General Manager Kathy Smith.

Students that do not wish to keep their caps and gowns and drop them off at locations around campus to be recycled yet again.