PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right-handed pitcher Jameson Tallion on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow flexor tendon strain.
The Pirates also recalled infielder Kevin Newman from his rehab assignment with Indianapolis and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.
Newman hit .233 with two doubles and an RBI in eight games with AAA Indianapolis.
To make room for Newman on the roster, Pablo Reyes has been optioned to Triple-A.
The Pirates also intend to select the contract of left-handed pitcher Tyler Lyons from AAA Indianapolis.
Lyons attended spring training as a non-roster invitee.
A corresponding move will be made when the Lyons transaction becomes official.