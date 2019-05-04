



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As workers put the finishing touches on the race route, runners began gathering Saturday morning for the first races of the Pittsburgh Marathon weekend in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Marathon weekend is underway, however, the main marathon is on Sunday. But on Saturday morning runners of all ages gathered in downtown Pittsburgh for the 5K run, toddler trot, kids marathon and pet walk.

Workers were busy all week preparing to host thousands of runners and spectators over the course of the weekend.

Festivities began Saturday morning at 8 a.m. as runners participated in the 5K that started on the North Shore. Runners began outside of PNC Park and ran through the streets of Pittsburgh and over some of the iconic bridges before crossing the finish line downtown.

We have the winners of the @UPMCHealthPlan/@UPMCSportsMed Pittsburgh 5K! Congratulations to male winner Sean Battis (16:54) and female winner Laura Harnish (18:11) #MOVEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/CtkNpnHOHI — Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 4, 2019

Winners of the 5K were Sean Battis with a time of 16:54 and Laura Harnish 18:11.

I’m seeing runners showing up already for this morning’s 5K race. That begins at 8am. Then at 9:30am is the Kids Marathon! Workers tell me they sold out, making this the biggest Kids Marathon in the country! ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/w7hhSPNX3P — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 4, 2019

Children were able to participate in the sold-out one-mile kids marathon. Staff at the marathon say this race is the biggest kids marathon in the nation.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T. J. Watt and quarterback Mason Rudolph took part in the race to cheer on the kids running.

Sunday morning runners will assemble for the main event, the 26.2 mile Pittsburgh Marathon. Beginning at 7:05 a.m. Sunday morning, runners will run throughout several parts of the city before finishing downtown.