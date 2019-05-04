Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Showers and a steadier rain arrive late tonight with the heaviest rain staying south and east of Pittsburgh and into the Laurel Highlands.
The bulk of the moisture will move in after midnight and start to taper off and head east early Sunday morning.
However, showers are still likely for the start of the Pittsburgh Marathon early in the morning.
Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s overnight and top out in the upper 60s to near 70 Sunday. Monday brings a nice, sunny, warm day with highs in the 70s.
