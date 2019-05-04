PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Linda Crawshaw placed a flower in a boot near the Wall of Honor during the Roll Call of Heroes.

She and her family came to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial to honor her son Penn Hills Police Officer Michael Crawshaw.

He’s one of 188 police and six canine officers killed in the line of duty in Allegheny County.

December 6, 2019 will be the tenth anniversary of his death.

“Every news story of an office being shot brings all the emotion and horror of that December night back again,” said Linda Crawshaw.

Crawshaw says her son was called to a disturbance in Penn Hills when a gunman came outside and fired into his patrol car.

“Mike was a man who knew right from wrong,” she said. “He would’ve continued to be a productive member of society with so much to offer.”

The Crawshaws were one of several families attending the annual ceremony at the Law Enforcement Memorial honoring fallen heroes.

No police officers in Allegheny County were killed in the line of duty last year, but four were wounded while trying to save lives at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

“That’s their job, that’s what they do,” said Donna Best, President of the Law Enforcement Memorial. “Everyday they go to work, they get assaulted, they’re in vehicular accidents, they see the worst of the worst of human beings, unfortunately, and they run to the fire, they don’t run away from it.”

Six police officers in Pennsylvania made the ultimate sacrifice.

The name of four officers will be put on the wall at the National Memorial in Washington D.C. later this year.