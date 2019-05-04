PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier danced at his wedding with his wife, Michelle, nearly 18 months after he suffered a severe spinal injury.
In a video posted to Twitter, Shazier is seen dancing with his wife Michelle at their wedding on Friday.
Congrats to The new Mr and Mrs @RyanShazier His wife Michelle has been his rock on his road back. Great couple and based on this video( @Steel_Faithful ) Shazier was even able to dance at his wedding. #Shalieve pic.twitter.com/wLJIfDoW7e
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) May 4, 2019
Shazier was injured making a tackle back in December of 2017 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Overcoming odds, he has made it no secret that he wants to play again and continues to work on his rehabilitation.
Current and former teammates of Shazier were in attendance as the couple tied the knot at The Pennsylvanian, a downtown Pittsburgh wedding venue.
Among those that attended was Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs, linebacker Tyler Matakevich, linebacker T. J. Watt, running back James Connor, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Xavier Grimble, actor Joe Manganiello and more.