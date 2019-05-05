WATCH LIVE:Click To Watch A Live Stream Of The Pittsburgh Marathon Finish Line
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Sunday morning thousands of runners gathered in Pittsburgh run in the Pittsburgh Marathon.

To watch runners crossing the finish line, click the links below. The times listed are the official clock times at the finish line, and they are organized in chronological order.

RESULTS:

Winners of the USA Track and Field Half Marathon is Leonard Korir with a time of 1:01:52 and Stephanie Bruce with a time of 1:10:43.

2019 Pittsburgh Marathon Finish Line Videos

2019 Pittsburgh Marathon Finish Line 1:02 – 1:12
2019 Pittsburgh Marathon Finish Line 1:12 – 1:22
2019 Pittsburgh Marathon Finish Line 1:22 – 1:32

To watch the Pittsburgh Marathon live, watch KDKA Live.

