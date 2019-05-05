PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Sunday morning thousands of runners gathered in Pittsburgh run in the Pittsburgh Marathon.
Winners of the USA Track and Field Half Marathon is Leonard Korir with a time of 1:01:52 and Stephanie Bruce with a time of 1:10:43.
Congratulations to the 2019 @usatf Half Marathon Championship Winner Leonard Korir (1:01:52) and Stephanie Bruce @Steph_Rothstein (1:10:43). Thank you @sports_pgh for supporting American athletes! #USATFHalfChamps #MOVEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/t0N96ESqyf
— Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 5, 2019
VIEW: 2019 Pittsburgh Marathon Finish Line Photo Gallery
2019 Pittsburgh Marathon Finish Line Videos
2019 Pittsburgh Marathon Finish Line 1:02 – 1:12
2019 Pittsburgh Marathon Finish Line 1:12 – 1:22
2019 Pittsburgh Marathon Finish Line 1:22 – 1:32
