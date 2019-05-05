  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The gloomy clouds and rain from this weekend finally exit as we head into late Sunday night and there will be some patchy fog developing in low lying areas toward morning.

Once the fog lifts Monday morning, the sun will emerge and temperatures will warm into the lower 70s to mid 70s for highs.

Photo Credit: KDKA

More sunshine and 70s on Tuesday but evening will bring a chance for showers which will linger into the middle and end of the week as an unsettled pattern sets up shop until the weekend.

