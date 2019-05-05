  • KDKA TVOn Air

SLOVAKIA (KDKA) — Team Canada and Philadelphia Flyers head coach Alan Vigneault said today that Penguins’ goaltender Matt Murray will be Team Canada’s starting goalie at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Hockey Championships in Slovakia.

“Matt has played in big moments and big games, pressure games,” Vigneault said. “There is no doubt he is our number one goaltender.”

Murray had an up-and-down season, but finished the 2018-2019 regular season with a .919 save percentage and a 2.69 goals against average in 50 games.

Backing up Murray will be Philadelphia Flyers rookie sensation Carter Hart. The rookie netminder had a .917 save percentage and 2.83 goals against average in 31 games.

Canada’s first game will be May 10 against Finland with a 10:15 a.m. EST faceoff.

