MOORESVILLE, N.C. (KDKA) – A police officer in North Carolina was tragically shot and killed during a Saturday evening traffic stop.
The Mooresville Police Department posted to Facebook late Saturday announcing the death of K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon.
The 32-year-old police officer was shot at approximately 10 p.m. while conducting a routine traffic stop.
Officials say the officer was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.
The suspect who shot the six-year veteran of the force fled the scene and was later found in a nearby apartment with a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police continue to investigate the incident.