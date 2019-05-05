



(CNN) — More than 2 million pounds of frozen entrees have been recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the US Department of Agriculture said.

The recall affects 2,094,186 pounds of P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice. The items may contain milk, a known allergen that’s not declared on the product labels.

“The products are … described as frozen, heat treated, not fully cooked and not shelf stable,” the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday. They were produced between Oct. 1 and April 11, 2019, with “Best By” dates of Sept. 26, 2019 through April 5, 2020.

RELATED STORY: Nearly 12 Million Pounds Of Tyson Chicken Strips Have Been Recalled

The products were distributed to retailers nationwide and health officials are urging consumers who have them in their freezers to throw them away or return them to their place of purchase.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

“The problem was discovered when Conagra Brands, Inc. conducted a routine label verification check and determined that the product did not declare milk on the label.”

The recall does not include products sold at PF Chang’s restaurants.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.