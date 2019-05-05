Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 200 people were treated by emergency medical staff during the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday.
According to a spokesperson from UPMC, 172 runners were treated by the UPMC medical team that was sponsored by UPMC Sports Medicine and UPMC Emergency Medicine.
A total of 18 people were taken to area hospitals for further treatment.
Patients were treated both in medical tents as well on the course.
The UPMC medical staff reports that patients were seen for various medical conditions, including hypothermia, hyperthermia and musculoskeletal injuries.
