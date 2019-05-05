Filed Under:Downtown Pittsburgh, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Marathon, UPMC


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 200 people were treated by emergency medical staff during the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson from UPMC, 172 runners were treated by the UPMC medical team that was sponsored by UPMC Sports Medicine and UPMC Emergency Medicine.

RELATED STORIES:

A total of 18 people were taken to area hospitals for further treatment.

Patients were treated both in medical tents as well on the course.

The UPMC medical staff reports that patients were seen for various medical conditions, including hypothermia, hyperthermia and musculoskeletal injuries.

Comments
  1. Tom Baranski says:
    May 5, 2019 at 3:36 PM

    stay in africa

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s