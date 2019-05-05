



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Light rain and chilly temperatures will begin the day as thousands of runners gather in downtown Pittsburgh for the annual Pittsburgh Marathon.

Temperatures Sunday morning started in the lower to mid 50’s but will warm up throughout the race.

Marathon runners should expect temperatures of 53 degrees at the start of the race at 7 a.m.

Warm air began to push into the western Pennsylvania region early Sunday morning. The pocket of warmer air will begin to push rain out of the area shortly after the 7 a.m. hour as well as raise the temperatures around the region.

By 11 a.m., temperatures will climb to 59 degrees with rain tapering off.

Temperatures on Sunday should top off below 70 degrees, with a forecasted high of 69 degrees.

Rain should be entirely out of the region by dinner time on Sunday.

Monday will bring the total opposite to the Pittsburgh area, with a full day of sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid 70’s.

The sunshine and warm temperatures will only stay in the region for a little more than 24 hours before rain moves back into the region for the better part of the work week.

