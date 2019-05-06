PATTERSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police and the SWAT team surrounded a home in Beaver Falls Monday afternoon.
According to emergency officials, a “sensitive police incident” was ongoing along Steffen Hill Road in White Township.
#BREAKING: We just got to a standoff in White Township, Beaver Falls. This is on Steffen Hill Road. A loud flashbang just went off and SWAT just said "Come to the first floor with your hands up."
They have not yet said how the incident started or if anyone has been injured.
Flashbangs could be heard going off at the scene, and the SWAT team was calling to someone suspected to be in a home.
Many people who live nearby were concerned about their safety.
“My brother called down here because he was very worried,” said White Township resident Barbara Adkins.
She lives right near the standoff that's happening right now on Steffen Hill Road in White Township, Beaver Falls.
