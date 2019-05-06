  • KDKA TVOn Air

Amy Wadas, Beaver County, Patterson Township, SWAT Situation


PATTERSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police and the SWAT team surrounded a home in Beaver Falls Monday afternoon.

According to emergency officials, a “sensitive police incident” was ongoing along Steffen Hill Road in White Township.

They have not yet said how the incident started or if anyone has been injured.

Flashbangs could be heard going off at the scene, and the SWAT team was calling to someone suspected to be in a home.

Many people who live nearby were concerned about their safety.

“My brother called down here because he was very worried,” said White Township resident Barbara Adkins.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

