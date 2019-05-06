BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police say that a woman allegedly took money that did not belong to her at a local Walmart.
The theft occurred at a Walmart in Blairsville on April 22 when the victim mistakenly left behind money at a self-check-out register.
Surveillance cameras show that the victim requested $20 cash back from his transaction and forgot to take the money from the machine.
The unidentified female suspect was next in line to use the machine.
Surveillance video shows the woman taking the bill from the dispenser, placing it on the scale, where she then put a piece of merchandise on top of the bill. Police say she then moved both the merchandise and the bill into a grocery bag.
Authorities are searching for who they describe as a white female with medium length brown hair with blonde highlights. In the video, police say she was seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with distinctive white writing across the front. The suspect was also seen carrying a dark-colored purse with brown trim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Indiana County.