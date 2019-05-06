Comments
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Two powerhouse musical acts are teaming up and coming to the Pittsburgh area on their tour this summer.
Alternative rock band Blink 182 and rapper Lil Wayne are scheduled to stop in Burgettstown, Pa. at KeyBank Pavillion on their 2019 North American tour.
🚨Summer Tour Alert with @blink182 and Special Guest @neckdeep🤙🏾. Pre-Sale Tomorrow. Tix Everywhere Friday! Get tix at https://t.co/EKEnVH7GOL
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 6, 2019
Lil Wayne and Blink 182 will take the stage in the Pittsburgh on July 6.
Presale for tickets will begin on Tuesday. The general public will be able to get their hands on tickets starting Friday.
Tickets are available on LiveNation.com.