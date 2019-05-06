  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Buckingham Palace, England, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby


LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild.

It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago. Harry spoke before cameras on Monday afternoon.

More from CBS News here.

