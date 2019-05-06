



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bud Light is releasing new bottles are in celebration of World Pride.

The partnership between Bud Light and GLAAD will result in the beer maker launching their first-ever rainbow aluminum bottle.

The best beers are those served with Pride. Cheers to another amazing #GLAADawards, @BudLight! pic.twitter.com/zGCq4Stivh — GLAAD (@glaad) May 5, 2019

“Bud Light has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since the 80s and we are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with GLAAD by collaborating with them on this new commemorative bottle that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and everything GLAAD does to support it,” said Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light.

Coming in June, the limited-edition bottle will be available nationwide and in bars throughout the month of June.

For every case of bottles sold from May 27 to June 30 Bud Light will donate $1, up to $150,000 to GLAAD.

“The way we see it, our beer is for everyone to enjoy, so we are looking forward to seeing Pride bottles at bars throughout the month of June and beyond,” said Goeler. “With the release of these new bottles, we hope to create something that everyone can feel proud to hold during Pride month that also makes a positive impact for GLAAD’s initiatives and the LGBTQ+ community overall.”

According to GLAAD’s website, their organization focuses on LGBTQ acceptance by tackling “tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change.”

The new bottle is the newest release in a 20-year effort between Bud Light and GLAAD.

“For twenty consecutive years, Bud Light has partnered with GLAAD in its mission to accelerate acceptance of LGBTQ people,” said Zeke Stokes, GLAAD Chief Programs Officer. “Bud Light stood with the community at a time when many brands did not, and their continued outspoken support sets the bar for other global brands.”

In addition to the LGBTQ Pride flag inspiring the design of the bottle, the bottle will drop the iconic Bud Light creed to make room for the words inclusivity and support.