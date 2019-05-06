CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says a dead raccoon found in Castle Shannon tested positive for rabies.
According to officials, the dead animal was found in a yard along May Street and brought to one of its facilities.
This is the 10th rabid animal found in Allegheny County this year, health officials say. The others include seven raccoons, two bats and one cat.
They are warning the public to keep an eye out for any animals that might be acting in a strange or threatening manner. They say if you see one, call the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately.
Anyone who comes in contact with an animal acting strangely should seek medical attention.
Also, pet owners are urged to keep their animals up-to-date on vaccinations.