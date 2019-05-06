



LIBERTY BOROUGH (KDKA) — Crews were searching for a missing woman in Liberty Borough on Monday.

Police have been searching for 67-year-old Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, of Whitehall, for almost a week. The woman’s daughter reported her mother missing after she failed to show up for work on April 30 and family members were not able to get in touch with her.

The criminal complaint says when police went to Wiesenfeld’s home last week, they found blood on her bed and her debit card was later used by a masked person at a bank on Route 51 in Whitehall.

Officers are now questioning 47-year-old Douglas Berry, who was a friend of the family.

According to a criminal complaint, Berry, who is from the McKeesport-Liberty Borough area, is currently in the Allegheny County Jail on a gun violation charge.

He has not been accused in her disappearance.

County Police searched a wooded area near Liberty, Lincoln and Glassport boroughs Monday, looking for any clues related to Wiesenfeld’s disappearance. She was not located.

Police have not said why they were searching there, but Berry was from that area.

Berry remains in the Allegheny County Jail, where he is being questioned by detectives about the missing woman. Police say he’s a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to robbery and is not permitted to possess a firearm.

Anyone with information on Wiesenfeld’s whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Calls can be made anonymously.